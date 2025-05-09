Open Menu

Construction Work On Public Park Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Construction work on public park reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited an under-construction public park in Sabharwal Colony on Friday and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The commissioner directed the officers and engineering team concerned to complete the project as soon as possible so that people could benefit from the facility soon. He reviewed the various parts of the park, especially the walking track, children’s swings, greenery, and lighting arrangements and directed to increase the number of swings.

The commissioner said that this park will not only be a place of entertainment but also a center of healthy environment and social harmony for the people of the area.

Providing quality facilities to the citizens is the top priority and no negligence will be tolerated in this.

He directed the PHA officers present on the spot to complete drainage, cleanliness, plantation of shade trees, and safety measures on priority basis. The Commissioner said that this park of Sabharwal Colony will prove to be a beautiful gift for the people. DG PHA Muhammad Arshad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

