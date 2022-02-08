UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk Projects To Be Started Soon: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday said that the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Kutchery Chowk projects would be started soon

Chairing a meeting held here the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division who is also Director-General, RDA reviewed the progress of the work on both the projects.

He directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to start construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Kutchery Chowk projects.

He said that reputed companies should be selected for both the projects and immediate steps should also be taken as per rules and regulations to start the construction work.

Chief Engineer RDA Dr. Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, officers of the Finance Department Lahore, P&D Department, Housing Department and others participated in the meeting.

He informed that the Kutchery Chowk project had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion.

He said the design work of Kutchery chowk had also been completed and the shifting of services would be completed within the shortest possible time frame while the tendering process would also be started soon.

The Commissioner said that the plan for construction of 38.3 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved which would start from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) and would be completed at a cost Rs 23.606 billion.

More Stories From Pakistan

