Construction Work On Roads Ongoing In Various Areas Of Karachi : Mayor Karachi
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 10:13 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that construction work on roads is ongoing in various areas of Karachi and road resurfacing is being carried out near the PSO petrol pump, Kemari Gate No. 2, in Shireen Jinnah Colony to provide convenience to the local residents.
These are the changing and improving views of Karachi that are visible to the citizens today, and this progress will continue, said a statement on Monday.
He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), is restoring the city's vibrancy and lights, and work is visible in every district, proving that when intentions are right and the desire to work is strong, resources and authority never become obstacles.
He said that efforts are being made to complete the ongoing development projects in Karachi in a timely manner to provide better convenience for citizens' commute. Due to heavy traffic in Shireen Jinnah Colony, the road conditions were worrying, and there were issues of traffic jams, he added.
He said that given the dilapidated condition near Keamari Gate No. 2, an immediate decision was made for complete resurfacing, and work has been expedited. It will be completed soon.
He added that the broader interest of Karachi’s citizens is our top priority, and all available resources are being utilized for this.
