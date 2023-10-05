Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by Sept 2024: Commissioner

The Construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project will be completed by September 2024, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project will be completed by September 2024, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday.

The Commissioner and Station Commander, Rawalpindi, Brig Salman Nazar jointly chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee for Urban Development Projects which was held here and directed the authorities to accelerate the pace of work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project.

The Commissioner informed that work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed on a fast track within the stipulated time frame.

Brig. Ahmed, Brig (r) Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Director of Development and Finance, Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa, SE Building Khalid Azim, and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Brig. Salman on the occasion directed the authorities that completion of the development projects should be ensured within the stipulated period.

He said, no compromise should be made on the quality of the construction work.

The Commissioner further said that the Steering committee meeting to review progress on mega projects of Rawalpindi would be held fortnightly.

He said the problems if any would be brought before the forum and efforts would be made to resolve them immediately.

The construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project is in full swing, and all-out efforts would be made to complete the project within the stipulated time frame, he added.

RDA had started the process of hiring the consultant for the feasibility report of phase II of the project, from Thalian to Sangjani, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, that RDA and WASA authorities had also proposed to start work on the sewerage portion of Nulla Lai Project.

The meeting was informed that the 17 km long Nullah Lai has a maximum discharge of 72,000 cusecs water.

A phase-wise proposal had been prepared and submitted by the Consultant Urban Unit for the Kutchery Chowk Remodelling project, the Commissioner said.