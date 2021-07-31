UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On South Punjab Secretariat To Start From First Week Of Aug

Sat 31st July 2021

Construction work on South Punjab Secretariat to start from first week of Aug

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zafar Saturday said the construction work on South Punjab secretariat would be started from first week of August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zafar Saturday said the construction work on South Punjab secretariat would be started from first week of August.

The civil secretariat situated at Matti Tal road was consisted on 404 kanals lands while Rs 2.4 billion would be spent on the project.

While giving briefing to Parliamentarians here at circuit house, he informed that Rs 189 billion funds had been earmarked for 11 districts of South Punjab in the budget and added that the funds would be spent to improve the infrastructure of this region at all cost.

Zafar Iqbal said that the civil secretariat project would be completed within two years short time period so that the service delivery to masses could be started.

The approval of rules of business of South Punjab secretariat has been entered into final stage. The South Punjab ACS cleared that separate budget book and uplift projects were fixed and funds of any project could not be transferred back to Lahore.

He said the work on 770 ongoing schemes and 1698 new schemes was underway. He said the separate quota regarding jobs has been fixed for South Punjab and a separate zone of Public service commission for this region would also be established.

Replying to the questions of Parliamentarians, the ACS said that all secretaries were directed to utilize budget soon after approval of uplift projects. Later, briefing was given to the Parliamentarians regarding civil secretariat through multi-media.

