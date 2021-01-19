Construction work on Swat Motorway Phase-II to commence in April: PD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Highways Authority project director said here Tuesday that groundbreaking of 81 kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase-II was expected in April this year for which all arrangements were being completed.

Engineer Barkatullah Khan, Project Director, Swat Motorway Phase-II, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Highways Authority told APP that KP chief minister has given April 2021's deadline for groundbreaking of the mega project and the department was making concrete efforts to meet the set deadline.

"The 81-kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase-II would start from Chakdara and culminate at Fatehpur near Madain in Swat district. It would be fully fenced having 50 to 55 kilometers right of way, eight main bridges on River Swat and 120 kilometers per hour speed," he said.

The project director said initially it would be four-lane motorway and later extended to six-lane besides nine interchanges for linkages of main towns and villages.

Barkatullah Khan said the project was expected to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs57 billion including Rs37 billion estimated cost of construction and Rs20 billion for land and resettlement.

He said process of expression of interest (EOI) has been completed and national and international firms submitted proposals for its construction.

Terming the project technically feasible, the project director said it would be completed in two years under Built and Operate Transfer (BoT) Mode through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The project director said first phase of the Swat Motorway has already been opened for general public on which approximately 150,000 vehicles are passing through daily, providing stat-of-art communication facility besides give enormous boost to trade, business and tourism sectors in the entire Malakand division including Swat.