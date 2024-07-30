Open Menu

Construction Work Over Two Flyovers Project To Start Soon

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 07:23 PM

The construction work on two flyovers project is going to be started in Dera Ismail Khan to overcome the issue of traffic congestion in the city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The construction work on two flyovers project is going to be started in Dera Ismail Khan to overcome the issue of traffic congestion in the city.

The two flyovers would be constructed at Tank Adda chowk and old vegetable market chowk respectively.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with the heads of all departments, concerned inspected the site on Tuesday.

In this regard, all the matters related to shifting of service lines of different departments were discussed and decided. A team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was also present on this occasion.

The necessary directions were also issued to departments concerned for removal of all hurdles in the way of construction work over the project.

The project would not only ease the traffic flow but also help to boost business activities in the city.

