Construction Work To Establishment Of Rescue 1122 Station In Paharpur Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Construction work to establish a new Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Paharpur has commenced.

According to a Rescue spokesman, the work has been launched following directives of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and as per vision of Rescue 1122 senior officials.

In this regard, he said under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, the allotted land at the location of Laar Saghri Bangla was surveyed, and the layout was handed over to the contractor, marking the official start of the construction.

On this occasion, Station In-charge 44 Kaleemullah, SDO C&W, the concerned contractor, and revenue staff were also present.

Engineer Fasihullah, speaking to the media, said the establishment of the rescue station in Tehsil Paharpur would enable the local community to receive emergency services more promptly and efficiently.

