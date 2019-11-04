Construction work under Tribal Districts' Ten Years Development Plan to start next month

The inauguration of construction works for development of power system infrastructure in the Tribal Districts under the Ten Years Development Plan and Annual Development Plan was expected this month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The inauguration of construction works for development of power system infrastructure in the Tribal Districts under the Ten Years Development Plan and Annual Development Plan was expected this month.

In the Ten Years Development Plan construction of 76 Nos. new 11KV feeders, rehabilitation of 59 Nos. 11KV feeders and new village electrification schemes in all Tribal Districts and FRs will be undertaken.

This disclosure was made during a meeting regarding review of TESCO Projects in the newly merged Tribal Districts chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed to speed up the development works for the provision of electricity adding that finances have already been released to TESCO for up gradation of Grid Stations, Transmission Lines and 11KV Feeders.

The Chief Minister was informed that development initiatives were being carried out on emergency basis to provide immediate relief to local population which include rehabilitation of Makeen & Tiarza areas in District South Waziristan, Bifurcation of four 11 KV Feeders and interlinking of eight 11 KV feeders with new 132 KV GSS Khar in Bajaur District, up-gradation of 66 KV Khar Bajaur Grid Station and 66 KV Jandola Grid Station to 132 KV voltage level.

Similarly, under the Ten Years Development Plan, Rs 2,164.78 million have been released out of the total amount of Rs 3,092.54 million which will be utilized for up-gradation of existing 66 KV Sadda, Alizai, Kalaya and Ghiljo grid stations located in Orakzai and Kurram Districts to 132 KV voltage level, each having a transformation capacity of 52 MVA .

The construction of 132 KV grid station alongwith associated 132 KV Transmission Line in Northern Mohmand at an estimated cost of Rs 845 million, Augmentation of faulty 10/13MVA power transformer at Miran Shah grid station with a new 40MVA power transformer, Augmentation of 10/13 MVA Power Transformers by 40 MVA Power transformers at 132 KV Grid Station Razmak, Addition of one 40MVA Power Transformer alongwith Transformer Bay at 132 KV Bara Grid Station have also been included in the Annual Development Program.

Mahmood Khan stated that the development of power infrastructure and its capacity was of paramount importance to ensure provision of basic services, provide immediate relief to the local citizens and materialize development projects in the tribal districts.