Construction work underway at 1290 development schemes of worth Rs 60.59 billion across division Sargodha: meeting disclose

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Total 1290 development schemes of worth Rs 60.59 billion by the different departments were under construction across division Sargodha and more than Rs 11.32 billion funds have been spent so far on these schemes.

During current year Rs 6.3 billion funds have been released for all under construction schemes in all four districts of division including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, meeting chaired by the deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar as Acting Commissioner told here Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that total 115 schemes of worth Rs 34.58 billion of Highway department were underway in all four districts and Rs Rs 9.98 billion were also being utilized on 86 schemes of the Building department.

The officials of concerned departments told meeting that total 180 schemes of worth Rs 10.

25 billion by the Public Health Engineering (PHA) department were under construction and twelve schemes of Local Government department would also be completed with Rs 9.040 billion.

The meeting was further informed that Rs 1.97 billion would be spent on 21 schemes under Rural Development Program, Rs 1.49 billion on 174 schemes of the Community Development Program while Rs 1.199 billion were being utilized on 702 development schemes launched under the Prime Minister's Development program.

The DC has directed the concerned officials to make sure in time completion of these schemes and also utilize allocated funds till December 31 adding that funds should be spent in transparent manner.