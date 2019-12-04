UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Work Underway At 1290 Development Schemes Of Worth Rs 60.59 Billion Across Division Sargodha: Meeting Disclose

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Construction work underway at 1290 development schemes of worth Rs 60.59 billion across division Sargodha: meeting disclose

Total 1290 development schemes of worth Rs 60.59 billion by the different departments were under construction across division Sargodha and more than Rs 11.32 billion funds have been spent so far on these schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Total 1290 development schemes of worth Rs 60.59 billion by the different departments were under construction across division Sargodha and more than Rs 11.32 billion funds have been spent so far on these schemes.

During current year Rs 6.3 billion funds have been released for all under construction schemes in all four districts of division including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, meeting chaired by the deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar as Acting Commissioner told here Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that total 115 schemes of worth Rs 34.58 billion of Highway department were underway in all four districts and Rs Rs 9.98 billion were also being utilized on 86 schemes of the Building department.

The officials of concerned departments told meeting that total 180 schemes of worth Rs 10.

25 billion by the Public Health Engineering (PHA) department were under construction and twelve schemes of Local Government department would also be completed with Rs 9.040 billion.

The meeting was further informed that Rs 1.97 billion would be spent on 21 schemes under Rural Development Program, Rs 1.49 billion on 174 schemes of the Community Development Program while Rs 1.199 billion were being utilized on 702 development schemes launched under the Prime Minister's Development program.

The DC has directed the concerned officials to make sure in time completion of these schemes and also utilize allocated funds till December 31 adding that funds should be spent in transparent manner.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali December All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Federal Secretary IT & Telecommunication visits PT ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Continues to Be Epicenter of Recession in ..

3 minutes ago

India’s false narrative on Kashmir has been reje ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority launches AI-powered ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Forced to Respond to Germany Expelling 2 Ru ..

12 minutes ago

EU Must Develop Own Security Capabilities, NATO Ab ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.