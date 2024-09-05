Construction Work Underway On 17 Key Sites Of Diamer Basha Dam Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani has reviewed construction progress on Diamer Basha Dam Project during his day-long visit to project.
The 272 meter high Diamer Basha Dam, which is the highest roller-compacted-concrete (RCC) dam in the world, is being constructed across River Indus, 40-Km downstream of Chilas town, the WAPDA spokesman told media here Thursday. At present, he added, construction work is underway on 17 key sites of the Project at a time and with a good pace. The Project is scheduled for completion in 2028.
In the first leg, the Chairman visited, in detail, diversion tunnels 1 and 2, upstream and downstream coffer (temporary) dams, guide wall, dam pit and permanent bridge. He also inspected material testing laboratory during the visit. Member (Water) WAPDA was also present on the occasion.
The CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project and the Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors made site-wise on-field briefing to the Chairman. It was briefed that the river diversion system of the Project is functioning satisfactorily during the current high flow season. Excavation work on dam’s abutment is continuing, while the permanent access bridge, downstream of the main dam, has been completed.
Reviewing the overall progress, the Chairman emphasised upon the Consultants and the Contractors to accelerate the construction pace to match the timelines for completion of the Project.
It is important to note that Diamer Basha Dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. Power generation capacity of the project stands at 4,500 MW, with annual energy generation of 18 billion units.
In the second leg of the visit, the Chairman held Jirga with the elders of Diamer and Upper Kohistan. GM (Land Acquisition and Resettlement) WAPDA and the Civil Administration of Diamer and Upper Kohistan also participated in the Jirga. Confidence building measures (CBM) by WAPDA for resettlement, health, education and infrastructure development in the project areas of Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project, were discussed in detail. The Chairman said that Rs. 78.5 billion and Rs. 17.35 billion are being spent to execute development schemes under the CBMs for Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project respectively. In addition, locals are also acceded priority for employment on both projects. Detailed deliberations were also made on House Hold (Chulha) Package for affectees of Diamer Basha Dam and Area Development Programme for Dasu Project during the interaction.
