Construction,expansion Work Of Farhatullah Shaheed Road In Full Swing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking tangible steps for the development of the area.
As part of efforts, on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the construction and expansion work on the Farhatullah Shaheed Road in Naurang is progressing swiftly.
The 9-kilometer-long project aims to provide improved travel facilities to local residents and fulfill a long-standing public demand.
The project was initially approved with a total cost of Rs 250 million, out of which a contract was awarded for Rs 180 million.
Later, the Technical Sanction (TS) was revised to Rs 230 million.
In the initial phase, asphalt work was completed on only three kilometers, while the remaining six kilometers were left in water-bound condition, causing significant inconvenience to the public and disrupting smooth traffic flow.
Taking notice of the issue, the District Administration of Lakki Marwat conducted an on-site visit.
After hearing public complaints, a detailed report was forwarded to the provincial authorities.
Thanks to the special efforts of the Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat Hameedullah, and in response to directives from the provincial government, additional funds have now been released, allowing asphalting work on the remaining portion to resume.
This project is expected to not only improve transportation facilities for local residents but also have a positive impact on the local economy and businesses.
The residents have appreciated the government and district administration for their efforts and expressed hope that the project would be completed at the earliest.
