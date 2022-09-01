Constructions at illegal housing colony demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Enforcement Directorate of Multan Development Authority (MDA) held a special crackdown against illegal housing colonies and demolished constructions at an illegal housing colony here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement directorate under the supervision of its Additional Director General Amjad Shoaib Tareen launched a crackdown against illegal housing colonies. The team launched an operation at illegal Naseem Garden Housing Colony situated at Mouza Al-Tateh near Askaria Bypass and demolished various constructions, road network and sewerage system of the colony.

The MDA official sources said that the notices have been issued time and again to the owner Malik Shaukat Bhutta asking him to get legal approval from the concerned departments.

The DG MDA has directed to continue crackdown against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination. He said that no one would be allowed to run the business of housing schemes illegally.