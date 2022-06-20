Constructions on seven illegal towns demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration demolished constructions on seven housing colonies illegally established on agriculture land without legal permission during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, the Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Hussain Bungish along with team launched a crackdown against illegal housing colonies. The team demolished various constructions on seven colonies illegally established at agriculture land during raids at Kabirwala and Jahania.

The illegal colonies were included Nawaz Jutt town, Ibrar Town, Ajmal Town, Amroodwala Town, Sarfraz Town, Dar-e-Mehram and Chaudhry Rafaqat Town.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed said in a statement that cases have been registered against owners of these colonies and further legal action would be taken against them. He said that land mafia would not be allowed to loot people and zero tolerance policy was being adopted against them, he added.