Constructive Criticism Strengthens Democracy: Aleem

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Constructive criticism strengthens democracy: Aleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that constructive criticism actually strengthens democracy and there should be no negative politics.

In an informal talk with the media on Monday, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) received severe blow in its public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He said, "Public meetings and protest rallies are not a threat for the government." Aleem said that the opposition should opt for the right way for making electoral process transparent, adding that the PTI government, for the first time, suggested show of hands for Senate election to ensure transparency.

Aleem said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear directions regarding matters related to wheat and flour.

He said that sufficient wheat stock was available and harvesting season was about to start.

He said: "Official rate of wheat in Punjab for coming season is Rs1,650 per maund."The senior minister said that consultation was underway with the food Department for procurement and distribution of wheat. He said that PM Imran Khan would give final approval regarding price and official procurement of wheat.

