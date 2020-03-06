UrduPoint.com
Constructive Role In Improving Performance Of Municipal Admin Urged

Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Constructive role in improving performance of Municipal admin urged

The Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Friday has urged the Officers Welfare Association to play its constructive role in improving the performance of the institution

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Friday has urged the Officers Welfare Association to play its constructive role in improving the performance of the institution.

He stated this while talking to the representatives of Officers Welfare Association Sukkur, at his office, said a SMC spokesperson here.

Shaikh asked the Officers Welfare Association to take attention towards development schemes of Sukkur city and also work for the beautification of city.

