UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constructors Directed To Complete Work On Time

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Constructors directed to complete work on time

Executive Engineer B&R Ziaullah Wednesday said that the work on different developmental projects in the area is in full swing and directed the constructors to complete work on time

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Executive Engineer B&R Ziaullah Wednesday said that the work on different developmental projects in the area is in full swing and directed the constructors to complete work on time.

Talking to media he said that recently I had visited upper areas of Astore and checked the progress of work on different developmental schemes.

He said that the working rate on projects is satisfactorily and the contractors were busy in completing their respective schemes.

He said that I visited the areas of Chelum, Ratto, Mir Malik and perishing valley and directed the contractors to complete their work in time. Strict action would be taken against the contractors who will use expiry material.

Related Topics

Progress Media

Recent Stories

Rupee further gains against US dollar

25 seconds ago

Nigeria will sign Africa free trade pact: presiden ..

22 seconds ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) generates Rs ..

24 seconds ago

Iran Calls on US to Negotiate, Resume Compliance W ..

26 seconds ago

Hong Kong Gov't Rebuffs Claims of Seeking Chinese ..

27 seconds ago

Benitez ready to create 'something great' at Dalia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.