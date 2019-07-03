Constructors directed to complete work on time

Executive Engineer B&R Ziaullah Wednesday said that the work on different developmental projects in the area is in full swing and directed the constructors to complete work on time

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Executive Engineer B&R Ziaullah Wednesday said that the work on different developmental projects in the area is in full swing and directed the constructors to complete work on time.

Talking to media he said that recently I had visited upper areas of Astore and checked the progress of work on different developmental schemes.

He said that the working rate on projects is satisfactorily and the contractors were busy in completing their respective schemes.

He said that I visited the areas of Chelum, Ratto, Mir Malik and perishing valley and directed the contractors to complete their work in time. Strict action would be taken against the contractors who will use expiry material.