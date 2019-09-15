UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consul General Attends Pak-US Alumni Event

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Consul General attends Pak-US alumni event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez said on Sunday that she was proud of thousands of alumni, who participated in the US government-funded programmes and English language courses.

Addressing the 9th Annual Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Lahore Chapter reunion ceremony at a local hotel here, she said it was a moment of great satisfaction that these individuals were working to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

Rodriguez said today's celebration was an extension of the long-standing relationship between the people of Pakistan and the United States.

More than 300 policymakers, scholars, educators, journalists, businessmen and students got together to celebrate the US-funded exchange programmes and presented different skits and tableaus on the occasion.

Participants in the event were all alumni of programmes, funded by the United States government for study and professional development, and represent a range of Pakistanis from Punjab.

She said Pakistan has one of the largest US-alumni communities in the world, with more than 29,000 students and professionals who have participated in US government-sponsored exchange programmes.

PUAN President Lahore Chapter Zain Majid called upon the participants to volunteer for the network's philanthropic activities to spread the knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan. The network recognised several prominent alumni, who have given back to their communities and mentored others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exchange Punjab Hotel United States Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

7th Sharjah International Film Festival for Childr ..

1 hour ago

UAE values preserving fish stock and conserving fi ..

1 hour ago

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

1 hour ago

First sliding phase of &#039;The Link&#039; commen ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy discusses expanding Emirati in ..

2 hours ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.