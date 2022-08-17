Consul General in Shanghai, Mayor of Wuxi agree to strengthen bilateral trade, investment

Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Hussain Haider visited Wuxi city in China's Jiangsu province and called on Zhao Jianjun, the Mayor of Wuxi Municipal People's Government

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Hussain Haider visited Wuxi city in China's Jiangsu province and called on Zhao Jianjun, the Mayor of Wuxi Municipal People's Government.

The two sides agreed on the need to strengthen the bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people cooperation through enhanced dissemination of information, and facilitating greater interaction between public sector departments concerned and businesses.

Pakistan Investment Promotion Seminar was also organized jointly by the Consulate General Shanghai and Wuxi Municipal People's Government.

The seminar was attended by 22 companies from different sectors including textile, automotive and auto parts, logistics, medical equipment, and metallurgy.

The Consul General Shanghai briefed the participants on Pakistan's economy, incentives for Chinese investors in Pakistan and the priority sectors for FDI.

The Mission will remain engaged with the interested companies and the Wuxi govt to encourage the Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan.