Consul General Makaneole Stresses Expanding Pak-US Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that Pakistan has been and continues to be a valued partner of the United States and his country looks forward to deepening and expanding bilateral relationships over the coming years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that Pakistan has been and continues to be a valued partner of the United States and his country looks forward to deepening and expanding bilateral relationships over the coming years.

During a four-day visit to districts of Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Bahwalnagar, which concluded on Friday, he said, "Our governments have partnered on a range of issues and our people-to-people ties remain strong." During his visit, the US diplomat met local government representatives and members of the business community to deepen robust partnership between the United States and Pakistan. He also visited the shrines of Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Tajuddin Chishti and the landmark Harappa Museum.

Paying respects at the shrines of famous Sufi saints, Makaneole said, "These shrines symbolise diverse cultural, historical and religious heritage of Punjab and Pakistan.

" He said that founded in 2001, the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) preserves historical and cultural treasures under threat from environmental pressure or lack of resources. He said the AFCP had invested more than $7.6 million on 32 cultural preservation projects. The restored sites include Buddhist monasteries, Hindu monuments, Sufi shrines and relics of the Mughal empire.

Consul General Makaneole also visited the Harappa Museum in Sahiwal, a noteworthy archaeological site. He emphasised that the United States is Pakistan's largest bilateral export destination, noting that "In 2022, bilateral trade hit a record $9.9 billion, with Pakistani exports to the United States reaching $6.8 billion."The consul general said the US had a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab province spanning the education, economic, health, legal sectors and beyond.

