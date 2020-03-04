Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany visit graves of martyrs of Bhutto family Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi Eugen Wollfarth visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kilometers off from here on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi Eugen Wollfarth visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kilometers off from here on Wednesday.

He visited the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He also visited the grave of former prime minister and assassinated PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto. He laid a floral wreath at the graves.

Eugen Wollfarth also laid floral wreaths at the graves of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the graves of Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. They observed silent for some times at the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family.