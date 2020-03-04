UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consul General Of Federal Republic Of Germany Visit Graves Of Martyrs Of Bhutto Family Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany visit graves of martyrs of Bhutto family Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi Eugen Wollfarth visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kilometers off from here on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi Eugen Wollfarth visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kilometers off from here on Wednesday.

He visited the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He also visited the grave of former prime minister and assassinated PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto. He laid a floral wreath at the graves.

Eugen Wollfarth also laid floral wreaths at the graves of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the graves of Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. They observed silent for some times at the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family.

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nusrat Bhutto Wife Germany Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

38 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

50 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

54 minutes ago

Pakistan Post revenue witnesses an increase of Rs. ..

2 minutes ago

Civil Defence lodges 59 FIRs against owners of ill ..

2 minutes ago

Japan says virus may force Olympic torch relay cha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.