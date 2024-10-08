Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Germany Mir Murad Baloch called on Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at the Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the law and order situation and the issues of education, health care, capacity building of youth and provision of clean water for its residents were discussed.

Governor Mandukhel said that the cooperation of developed countries could be repeated in removing the backwardness in Balochistan and providing all basic facilities to the people.

He said that we value the facilities provided in various sectors of these countries and expect that developed countries, especially Germany would further expand their ongoing cooperation in health, education and technology.

The Governor praised Germany's efforts in providing education, health care and clean water, especially in rural areas, and recognized their potential to build capacity in government institutions and develop innovative skills among the youth.

He said that in view of the changes taking place in the region, special support should be provided in the field of technology.

In this regard, Germany can also give scholarships to the youth of the province, he said.