Open Menu

Consul General Of Germany Calls On Balochistan Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

Honorary Consul General of Germany Mir Murad Baloch called on Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at the Governor House Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Germany Mir Murad Baloch called on Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at the Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the law and order situation and the issues of education, health care, capacity building of youth and provision of clean water for its residents were discussed.

Governor Mandukhel said that the cooperation of developed countries could be repeated in removing the backwardness in Balochistan and providing all basic facilities to the people.

He said that we value the facilities provided in various sectors of these countries and expect that developed countries, especially Germany would further expand their ongoing cooperation in health, education and technology.

The Governor praised Germany's efforts in providing education, health care and clean water, especially in rural areas, and recognized their potential to build capacity in government institutions and develop innovative skills among the youth.

He said that in view of the changes taking place in the region, special support should be provided in the field of technology.

In this regard, Germany can also give scholarships to the youth of the province, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Technology Governor Education Water Law And Order Germany All Government

Recent Stories

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

4 minutes ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

4 minutes ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

4 minutes ago
 New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

4 minutes ago
 PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan ..

PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal

4 minutes ago
 Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane ..

Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida

4 minutes ago
MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Ass ..

MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Assembly

26 minutes ago
 Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of K ..

Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of KP people

26 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Netanyahu that blocking UNRWA's wor ..

UN chief warns Netanyahu that blocking UNRWA's work in occupied Palestine would ..

33 minutes ago
 Neural networks, machine learning? Nobel-winning A ..

Neural networks, machine learning? Nobel-winning AI science explained

34 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmer ..

Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmers’ access to quality fertili ..

33 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan