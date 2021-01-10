Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi succumbs to heart related illness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi here on Sunday officially announced passing away of its Consul General, Mr. Totok Prianamto.

As per the announcement signed by Abdi Satya Utama, Consul for Socio,-Culture and Information the C.

G passed away due to heart related illness on Saturday.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia was stated to affirm its deep appreciation and gratitude to the role played by the late Consul General in supporting and enhancing Indonesia and Pakistan relations, in its various aspects.

"We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends," said Mr. Utama in his statement.