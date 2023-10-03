Consul General of Iran Mehran Movahidefar is taking practical steps to promote bilateral trade, culture and public diplomacy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Trade of commodities through Pak-Iran barter system will play an important role for prosperity in the region. Information Secretary Muslim League Q Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd Sep , 2023) Secretary of Information of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while talking about Pakistan-Iran relations, said that good relations with neighboring countries are the most important need of the hour.

The most important component for effective diplomacy and diplomatic missions is competence. He said that the Consulate General of Iran Lahore, especially the Consul General Mehran Mowahidfar, has played a role in strengthening the diplomatic relations since he joined Lahore.

Talking about Pakistan-Iran trade, he said that the trade of goods through Pakistan-Iran barter system will play an important role for prosperity in the region.