Consul General of Japan hosts reception to celebrate 60th birthday of Emperor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life attended the reception hosted by Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Isomura Toshikazu to celebrate the 60th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito.

The ceremony had its formal beginning with rendition of national anthems of Japan and Pakistan, by Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Mr. Ashida Katsunori also joined by guests including government officials, politicians, diplomats, businessmen and other dignitaries.

The reign of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito officially began last year when he succeeded his father Akihito, marking an end to three decade long Heisei Era.

Hence, it is the first National Day reception under the new "Reiwa" era, said the organizers mentioning that Reiwa, means "beautiful harmony." The name itself was said to be taken from the oldest existing poetry anthology "Manyoshu," representing a culture being born and nurtured by people's hearts brought together in a beautiful manner.

This current year's reception also signifies the leading up to Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Olympics and Paralympics� mascots caught the attention of everyone and brought an air of games' excitement to the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General, Mr. Isomura Toshikazu expressed his delight in hosting the first reception of "Reiwa" era.

He also remarked about the improved security situation in Pakistan generating investment opportunities for Japanese in Pakistan.

Mr. Isomura said that he was surprised to know that there were around 23 different cultural organizations in Karachi, including pop culture groups striving to promote Japanese culture.

The Consul General ended his speech by inviting Pakistanis to visit Japan for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games happening in July 2020.

His speech was followed by remarks by Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), and Mr. Kaleem Farooqui, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Japan business Forum (PJBF), who felicitated Japanese people on the Emperor's Birthday and vowed to continue their efforts for better economic and culture ties between the two countries.

The reception was concluded with ceremonial cake cutting and serving of sumptuous Japanese food.