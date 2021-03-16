UrduPoint.com
Consul General Of Japan In Karachi Inaugurates E-Health Center Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Consul General of Japan in Karachi inaugurates E-Health center Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isumora on Tuesday inaugurated E-Health Center Karachi established by Birth Defects Foundation (BDF) Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony held here, Consul General of Japan said that this organization wanted to increase the number of hospitals to provide the medical facilities, that was the wonderful job and the rich tribute should be paid for such marvelous work being done by the organization.

We always extend the cooperation for such programs in the past, he added, saying that such cooperation would also be extended for this program.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman BDF Ansar Javaid Khan informed that our foundation was providing all possible medical support to children with ambiguous gender and transgender and it was totally free of cost.

Now, we are working to increase the number hospitals across the country as the maximum number of patients could get benefits from our hospitals, he articulated, recounting that moreover, the foundation was going to establish a teaching hospital where the free medical treatment would be provided to poor and needy people.

Keeping the views the issues being faced by people living in the remote areas in the country, the foundation is planning to establish E-Health centers in 20 different cities, he informed, adding that already two centers had been established in Karachi and Lahore.

He reaffirmed that patients from all over Pakistan i.e. northern Waziristan, Sawat, Deer, Peshawar, Mardan, Bagh and Quetta were coming to the foundation for treatment, adding that apart from this, some patients from different countries like Behreen, Iraq and Saudi Arabia had also visited our hospital for medical facilities.

Ansar Jawaid Khan reiterated that the dream of establishing hospitals would only be possible with the help of charitable people.

The ceremony was attended by Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Iqbal Burma, Muhammad Yousuf, Hanif Khan and others.

