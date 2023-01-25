Consul General of Japan Odagiri Toshio meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Consul General of Japan Odagiri Toshio on Wednesday met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Consul General of Japan Odagiri Toshio on Wednesday met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

Bilateral relations, investment, trade and other issues of importance were discussed in the meeting.

Sindh Governor said that Pak-Japan bilateral relations span many decades. He said that Pakistan has always given special importance to relations with Japan. Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan is keen to increase investment and trade with Japan.

Consul General of Japan Odagiri Toshio said that Japanese investors are interested in various sectors in Pakistan.