Consul General of Qatar calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Qatar which had always supported the country in difficult times.

In a meeting with Consul General of Qatar Mashal Mohammad A. A. Ansari who called on him here at the governor house, he urged that Qatar should exercise its influence to prevent India from committing further atrocities in the occupied valley of Kashmir, said a statement.

There was a large number of Muslims in occupied Kashmir, and no one in the world was paying any heed to the voice of innocent Kashmiris. The silence of human rights organizations was a major question mark, while the world media was also not discussing the issue, he added.

Imran Ismail said RSS goons were killing innocent people in the valley.

The international community should take strict notice especially Qatar should raise its voice against the barbarism.

"The recent statement of the Indian Army Chief is false, fabricated and based on lies and our armed forces are ready to face all kinds of challenges. We are open to war and if war is imposed upon us, it will affect the whole world," he said.

The Consul General of Qatar expressed concerns over the Pak-India tension, saying it could be a terrifying situation in the region. Qatar would force India not to take steps which may lead to war. People of Qatar were standing with Pakistan, he said.

During the meeting, Consul General of Qatar invited Governor Sindh to attend a two-day long Doha Forum starting on December 14. The meeting also discussed various other matters of mutual interests.