Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Consul General of Thailand, Surashete Boontinand on Friday expressed his hope that more Pakistanis visit Thailand, a country known for its natural beauty. He also encouraged Thai citizens to explore Pakistan, highlighting the great sightseeing opportunities the country offers.

Boontinand made these remarks while speaking to APP at the stall of Legend Hotels & Resorts Pavilion during the three-day Pakistan travel Mart 2025 on Friday. The Consul General also inaugurated the stall.

He emphasized that Thailand is a hospitable country for tourists and that tourism is a key industry there. "We will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of tourism," he added.