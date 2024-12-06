Consul General Of Turkey Discusses Bilateral Affairs With Minister
December 06, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Consul General of Turkey, Ali Erbas on Friday visited Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department and met with Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt at his office.
Director General of Social Welfare, Sikandar Zeeshan was also present.
Upon his arrival, Ali Erbas was given a special salute by a Turkish band. During the meeting, discussions were held on bilateral and international affairs. The minister provided a detailed briefing to the Consul General on various welfare initiatives undertaken by the Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department.
Ali Erbas highly praised the welfare initiatives of the Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department.
He described the collective weddings organised under the "Dhee Rani Programme" of Chief Minister Punjab, as a historic step.
Similarly, he termed the CM Punjab "Himmat Card Programme" as a revolutionary move.
Sohail Shaukat highlighted the measures taken by the department for children, women, elderly and persons with disabilities. Consul General Ali Erbas said that the welfare projects of the Punjab Social Welfare Department for the needy across Punjab are exemplary.
During the meeting, various aspects of promoting mutual cooperation were also discussed. In the end, the minister presented Ali Erbas with a beautiful souvenir as a memento of the meeting.
