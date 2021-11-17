UrduPoint.com

Consul General, Police Attach Of Italy Visit SSU Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

Consul General of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella and Police Attach of Italy, Luigino Amorosa on Wednesday visited different sections of Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and applauded professional standards maintained in the unit

They were briefed by Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui about the various sections of the unit and measures adopted to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team in SSU to challenge any emergency situation if created by the anti-social elements/terrorists, said a press release.

The Consul General and Police Attach� felicitated the progress of police commandoes in the field of counter terrorism.

Danilo Giurdanella and Luigino Amorosa also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by the SSU commandoes.

They were presented honorary shield by DIGP Security and Emergency Security Division Maqsood Ahmed.

