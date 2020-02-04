Consul General showcases US investment in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The U.S. Consul General in Peshawar Sebron Toney Tuesday visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here to celebrate America's commitment of funding and resources to the university.

A release issued from the Peshawar based US Consulate stated that the United States is helping to inspire and empower the next generation of women leaders in Pakistan. � Together with Vice Chancellor Dr. Razia Sultana, Consul General Toney celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner at the University's Central library, which helps ten thousand young women every year from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to take advantage of print, online, and multimedia resources, and to connect with U.S. experts. � He promoted the U.S.-funded English Access Microscholarship program, which provides a foundation of English language skills to economically disadvantaged students and planted a tree at the university to support Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's goal of a clean and green Peshawar.

Highlighting the longstanding support of the U.S. government to KP universities, Consul General Toney said, "The Eleanor Roosevelt Corner exemplifies our strong educational cooperation and the ability of students and young leaders to gain important knowledge, skills, and confidence through exposure to the United States." Created through a partnership between the U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar and the University, the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner Peshawar is one of 17 American Spaces, called Lincoln Corners, located throughout Pakistan. Since 2005, Lincoln Corners have hosted hundreds of programs across the country on topics of mutual interest to the United States and Pakistan.The Eleanor Roosevelt Corner Peshawar is the first to be housed in a women's university and bears the name of one of America's most celebrated First Ladies.

America's support for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University is only part of the broader U.S.-Pakistan partnership, which has benefited both countries for over 70 years.