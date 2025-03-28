Consul General Visits Ramadan Iftar Tent In Dubai
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, visited the Ramadan Iftar tent organised by Pakistani company Vista Maritime travel and Tourism at Port Rashid. The tent, operational since the beginning of Ramadan, serves daily Iftar meals to over 300 people, embodying the spirit of community service and solidarity during the holy month.
Accompanied by Community Welfare Attachés and consulate officers, the Consul General distributed food boxes to attendees and joined them in collective prayers (dua). He commended Vista Maritime for its noble initiative, adding that such efforts strengthen unity and compassion.
The Consul General also expressed gratitude to the Dubai government for its support in facilitating the Iftar tent, underscoring the importance of public-private collaboration in fostering community welfare.
