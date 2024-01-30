Open Menu

Consul General Vows Continued Efforts For Welfare Of Pakistanis In UAE

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare of Pakistanis in UAE

Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, UAE, Hussain Muhammad on Tuesday vowed to continue all-out efforts for the welfare of the Pakistani community living in the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, UAE, Hussain Muhammad on Tuesday vowed to continue all-out efforts for the welfare of the Pakistani community living in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is the core objective of the mission to extend all possible facilitation and assistance towards achieving the welfare of

Pakistani community,” he said during his visit to Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), according to a press release received here from Dubai Consulate General of Pakistan.

The consul general visited the PAD on the invitation of Pakistan Journalists Forum (PJF).

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain emphasized that every Pakistani living in UAE was the ambassador of Pakistan and needed to work jointly towards shared goals of national wellbeing.

“It is the responsibility of each one of us to portray positive image of our motherland through our conduct. Pakistanis living in UAE must adhere to local laws. The consulate will always be welcoming and forthcoming in assisting our community,” Hussain remarked.

In his welcome address, PJF President Tahir Munir Tahir assured the consul general of the forum’s support, especially in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.

The PJF members exchanged views with the counsel general during an elaborate question-answer session.

Later, Dr Muhammad Nasim Sabir, Medical Director at Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC), established by PAD, gave a detailed briefing to the counsel General on the working, facilities and services extended to deserving patients on welfare basis.

He said on average more than 100 patients from all nationalities were treated free of cost in the medical facility.

Consul General Hussain Muhammad lauded the selfless contributions and dedication of doctors and healthcare professionals extending volunteer services at the PMC. “Humanitarian and welfare services exhibited under the

umbrella of PAD, have earned recognition and appreciation for Pakistani community,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Dubai Visit United Arab Emirates All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

1 minute ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

3 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

1 minute ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

11 minutes ago
 Enhanced training for police officers ahead of gen ..

Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..

11 minutes ago
 Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Champ ..

Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship

11 minutes ago
1864 Presiding Officers to receive election materi ..

1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7

11 minutes ago
 Karachi gears up for general elections with politi ..

Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing

11 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali ..

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..

18 minutes ago
 Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..

18 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 fin ..

Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final

18 minutes ago
 SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 S ..

SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 5th match

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan