Consul General Vows Continued Efforts For Welfare Of Pakistanis In UAE
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, UAE, Hussain Muhammad on Tuesday vowed to continue all-out efforts for the welfare of the Pakistani community living in the United Arab Emirates.
“It is the core objective of the mission to extend all possible facilitation and assistance towards achieving the welfare of
Pakistani community,” he said during his visit to Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), according to a press release received here from Dubai Consulate General of Pakistan.
The consul general visited the PAD on the invitation of Pakistan Journalists Forum (PJF).
Speaking on the occasion, Hussain emphasized that every Pakistani living in UAE was the ambassador of Pakistan and needed to work jointly towards shared goals of national wellbeing.
“It is the responsibility of each one of us to portray positive image of our motherland through our conduct. Pakistanis living in UAE must adhere to local laws. The consulate will always be welcoming and forthcoming in assisting our community,” Hussain remarked.
In his welcome address, PJF President Tahir Munir Tahir assured the consul general of the forum’s support, especially in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.
The PJF members exchanged views with the counsel general during an elaborate question-answer session.
Later, Dr Muhammad Nasim Sabir, Medical Director at Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC), established by PAD, gave a detailed briefing to the counsel General on the working, facilities and services extended to deserving patients on welfare basis.
He said on average more than 100 patients from all nationalities were treated free of cost in the medical facility.
Consul General Hussain Muhammad lauded the selfless contributions and dedication of doctors and healthcare professionals extending volunteer services at the PMC. “Humanitarian and welfare services exhibited under the
umbrella of PAD, have earned recognition and appreciation for Pakistani community,” he added.
