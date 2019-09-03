Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav not to affect sentence: Khawar Qureshi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Barrister Khawar Qureshi said on Monday that the decision of providing consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav would not affect his sentence.

Talking to the media after attending an inaugural session of training workshop for young lawyers at Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) here, he said that after the consular access, Jadhav should move an appeal against his sentence in a high court under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Barrister Qureshi, who had represented Pakistan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Jadhav case, mentioned that the ICJ had turned down India's plea for release and repatriation of Jadhav while upholding the sentence handed down to him on the charges of espionage and subversive activities.

To a question, he said the government was evolving a strategy in the wake of current situation in Indian-held Kashmir. "The government is mulling over taking the Kashmir issue to the ICJ," he added.

Earlier, Barrister Khawar Qureshi also addressed the ceremony and said that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan.

He said that young lawyers should also keep an eye on international cases and study ICJ decisions.

He said that positive assistance of the court was the responsibility of a lawyer. "The rule of law means that everyone is answerable to law and no one is above the law," he added.

He said that the carrier of American and British lawyers ended if they were found guilty of misconduct while urging the young lawyers for adopting professionalism.

Addressing on the occasion, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan said that establishment of centre of excellence at PbBC was a commendable step. He congratulated the PbBC administration for taking the step.

The chief justice said that the LHC was well aware of young lawyers' problems and steps were being taken to address them on priority basis. He also thanked Barrister Khawar Qureshi for representing Pakistan at International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

LHC Justice Jawad Hassan, LHC Registrar Chaudhry Hamayun Imtiaz, Vice Chairman PbBC Shahnawaz Ismail Gujjar and a large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.