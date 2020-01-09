UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consular Hall To Facilitate Citizens Inaugurated In Foreign Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:12 PM

Consular Hall to facilitate citizens inaugurated in foreign office

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that consular section of Ministry of Foreign Affairs was providing all possible facilities to citizens

ISLAMAABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that consular section of Ministry of Foreign Affairs was providing all possible facilities to citizens.He said this while addressing a ceremony held connection with the inauguration of Consular Hall in the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood and other foreign office cadres were in attendance.The purpose of new Hall in the consular section is to provide all possible facilities for citizens. A special waiting area has been established outside the Consular Hall so that visitors can wait their turn in comfortable environment.

The Consular Hall has been established following the growing number of visitors to the foreign office.The foreign minister said a new token machine has been installed in the Consular Hall so that the precious time of visitors can be saved.

A special wheel chair ramp has also been established outside the Consular section.Shah said that providing maximum facilities to public was our government's top most priority, adding that the foreign office have been working since the establishment of the PTI government.Commending role of foreign office cadres, he said that he is happy that foreign office cadres working with dedication and best of their expertise and skills.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

31 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

31 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

46 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

46 minutes ago

Sajid Baloch assumes charge as registrar Islamabad ..

3 minutes ago

Brisbane International: day four results

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.