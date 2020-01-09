Consular Hall to facilitate citizens inaugurated in foreign office

(@imziishan)

ISLAMAABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that consular section of Ministry of Foreign Affairs was providing all possible facilities to citizens.He said this while addressing a ceremony held connection with the inauguration of Consular Hall in the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood and other foreign office cadres were in attendance.The purpose of new Hall in the consular section is to provide all possible facilities for citizens. A special waiting area has been established outside the Consular Hall so that visitors can wait their turn in comfortable environment.

The Consular Hall has been established following the growing number of visitors to the foreign office.The foreign minister said a new token machine has been installed in the Consular Hall so that the precious time of visitors can be saved.

A special wheel chair ramp has also been established outside the Consular section.Shah said that providing maximum facilities to public was our government's top most priority, adding that the foreign office have been working since the establishment of the PTI government.Commending role of foreign office cadres, he said that he is happy that foreign office cadres working with dedication and best of their expertise and skills.