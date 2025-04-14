Consulate General Holds Health Festival In Dubai
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, in collaboration with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), and Smart Life, successfully held a vibrant Health Festival at Al Quoz Ground, Dubai.
In his address, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, highlighted the event's significance, stating, “This festival is our tribute to the dedicated workers who built the UAE's prosperity daily. Their wellbeing is our shared responsibility".
The Consul General personally participated in the blood donation drive while overseeing the comprehensive medical services provided, including free check-ups, consultations, and medicines.
The Consul General emphasized that the event was held under the patronage of the Year of Community 2025 declared by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He paid rich tributes to the dedicated team of Pakistan Association Dubai led by its President Dr. Faisal Ikram, doctors, volunteers, and all those who contributed towards the success of the festival.
The celebration featured diverse activities including sports competitions, live musical performances, magic shows, and lucky draws.
Distinguished guests included Omar Mattar Almezaina Vice Secretary Labour Affairs MOHRE, Md Rashedujjaman (Consul General of Bangladesh), Md Abdus Salam (Bangladesh Labour Counsellor), M. Imran (Malaysian Consulate), and representatives from Egyptian and Sri Lankan missions, demonstrating strong international solidarity.
The festival also featured Hands of Unity initiative to create a massive UAE flag painting, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record for the Most Handprints Painting. Attendees enjoyed exciting giveaways including smartphones, e-scooters, shopping vouchers, and air tickets.
The Consul General commended the Welfare Wing of Pakistan's Consulate for their exceptional organization, reflecting the mission's commitment to community welfare.
The event successfully embodied the Year of Community's vision of inclusive progress and mutual care among UAE residents.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid6 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela6 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges6 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation6 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident6 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD6 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree7 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project7 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM7 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements7 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed7 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain7 hours ago