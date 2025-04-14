Consulate General holds Health Festival in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, in collaboration with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), and Smart Life, successfully held a vibrant Health Festival at Al Quoz Ground, Dubai.

In his address, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, highlighted the event's significance, stating, “This festival is our tribute to the dedicated workers who built the UAE's prosperity daily. Their wellbeing is our shared responsibility".

The Consul General personally participated in the blood donation drive while overseeing the comprehensive medical services provided, including free check-ups, consultations, and medicines.

The Consul General emphasized that the event was held under the patronage of the Year of Community 2025 declared by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He paid rich tributes to the dedicated team of Pakistan Association Dubai led by its President Dr. Faisal Ikram, doctors, volunteers, and all those who contributed towards the success of the festival.

The celebration featured diverse activities including sports competitions, live musical performances, magic shows, and lucky draws.

Distinguished guests included Omar Mattar Almezaina Vice Secretary Labour Affairs MOHRE, Md Rashedujjaman (Consul General of Bangladesh), Md Abdus Salam (Bangladesh Labour Counsellor), M. Imran (Malaysian Consulate), and representatives from Egyptian and Sri Lankan missions, demonstrating strong international solidarity.

The festival also featured Hands of Unity initiative to create a massive UAE flag painting, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record for the Most Handprints Painting. Attendees enjoyed exciting giveaways including smartphones, e-scooters, shopping vouchers, and air tickets.

The Consul General commended the Welfare Wing of Pakistan's Consulate for their exceptional organization, reflecting the mission's commitment to community welfare.

The event successfully embodied the Year of Community's vision of inclusive progress and mutual care among UAE residents.