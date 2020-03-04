Consulate General of Germany visits Mohen-Jo-Dero

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Consulate General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi Eugen Wollfarth visited the world famous five thousand years Indus valley of civilization, archaeological site of Mohen-Jo-Daro, on Wednesday

Eugen Wollfarth visited the Museum in which the antiques found from the ruins are preserved and put on display and took interest in the articles preserved in the museum.

He also took a round and visited the ruins of Mohen-Jo-Dero, he also visited the Stupa, Great Bath, D K area of the ruins of the ancient city of civilization, dates back to five thousand years, known as Indus Valley Civilization.

The in-charge Curator of Mohen-jo-Daro briefed the Consulate General of Germany about the efforts and plans regarding the conservation and preservation of the relics of the old civilization.

Later, the Consulate General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi Eugen Wollfarth attended a reception hosted in his honor by the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at a local hotel.