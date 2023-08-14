Open Menu

CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 14, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The 76th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the UAE today with national zeal and fervour. A Flag Hoisting Ceremony was held at the premises of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai

Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) The 76th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the UAE today with national zeal and fervour. A Flag Hoisting Ceremony was held at the premises of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai. Mr. Rahimullah Wazir, Acting Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai, hoisted the National Flag whilst the National Anthem was played. The messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Consul General extended his warmest felicitations to the Pakistani community on the 76th Anniversary of Independence. The Acting Consul General recalled the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation Pakistan on 14th August 1947.


The Acting Consul General commended the Pakistani community residing in UAE for playing a vital role in the progress and development of the UAE and Pakistan. He assured them of full support from the Consulate General of Pakistan and said that more community friendly initiatives have been taken to enhance outreach and facilitation for all Pakistanis in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

A photo exhibition consisting of historic photos of Pakistan movement and life of great leader Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also arranged at the Consulate. A Cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate Independence Day. The ceremony was concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity, and solidarity of the country.

