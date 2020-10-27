Consulate General of Pakistan holds webinar in Shanghai

Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai has organized a webinar regarding trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai has organized a webinar regarding trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Webinar was attended by Consul General Mr. Hussain Haider, CEO of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon, Vice president of CCPIT, Ye Yuhua, President of Sialkot Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Qaisar Baryar, and St. Fulin Group Senior Partner, Ms. Echo lee, said press released issued here.

Chinese investors and representatives of business community were also present.

Consul General, Mr. Hussain Haider gave a presentation about the investment potentials of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has a very liberal trade regime where imports and exports of all products are freely allowed.

There are strong reasons for investing in Pakistan including large market size, skilled labour force, and an important strategic location, he said saying that Pakistan is the 6th largest country in the world and therefore, one of the biggest markets in the world.

He said the size of the labour force is about 70 million and lastly, Pakistan is located among three major regions of the world which are East Asia, the middle East, and South Asia which is a great advantage for investors to invest in Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer, Farman Zarkoon also described the importance of trade relations between Pakistan and China by highlighting the investment opportunities in Balochistan. He said that the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) provides a business-friendly environment for investors by removing the barriers.

He noted that given the importance of Gwadar Port and Chin CPEC, Balochistan is a suitable region for investment.

Its importance is further enhanced by its wide range of opportunities in different sectors such as agriculture, energy, fisheries, tourism, and mines & minerals, he added.