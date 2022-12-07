Consult Federal Ombudsman office inspects various sections DS Railway office Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Consultant, Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Regional Office, Sukkur, Major retired Muhammad Ali Munam on Wednesday paid a visit to office of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Sukkur.

On this occasion, the railway officials briefed him on various issues including delay in payment of pension, gratuity, GP fund and benevolent fund to retired railway employees.

The adviser also inspected accounts, pension, GP fund and other sections of the DS office.