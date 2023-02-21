UrduPoint.com

Consultancy Study For Running 30 Electric Buses In City Completed

Published February 21, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Transport Company has completed a consultancy study regarding public transport in different cities of Punjab, and in the initial phase, 25 to 30 electric buses will run on an important route in the provincial capital.

Punjab Transport Company will also build quality infrastructure along with eco-friendly buses to provide international quality travel facilities in other cities of Punjab, said Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Faiq Ahmed in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

The consultancy study initially identified 15 bus routes in Lahore and 25 to 30 electric buses will be operated on an important route of Lahore in the first phase this year.

He said that eco-friendly bus service on the remaining 14 routes of the city and other major cities of Punjab would be started next year, and for this purpose, a proposal had been sent to the transport department.

CEO Punjab Transport Company Faiq Ahmed said that Punjab Transport Companyalways strives to provide international quality travel facilities in Punjab under its commitment.

