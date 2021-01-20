UrduPoint.com
Consultant Mott MacDonald Calls On DG Rawalpindi Development Authority

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:26 AM

Consultant Mott MacDonald calls on DG Rawalpindi Development Authority

Consultant Mott MacDonald here on Tuesday called on Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Maqbool Ahmad Dhawla and briefed him about consultancy services for the project titled, "Preparation of Regional Development Plan and Peri-Urban Structure Plans for district Rawalpindi," excluding Tehsil Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :consultant Mott MacDonald here on Tuesday called on Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Maqbool Ahmad Dhawla and briefed him about consultancy services for the project titled, "Preparation of Regional Development Plan and Peri-Urban Structure Plans for district Rawalpindi," excluding Tehsil Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, DG RDA was informed that concrete steps would be taken to carry out necessary field surveys and data collection process related to the project. DG RDA said active cooperation was required from all the stakeholders/departments to provide data & feedback to the consultants for the project.

RDA officers Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Shahzad Haider, Deputy Director Engineering Azizullah, Dy Director Finance Junaid Taj Bhatti and others attended the meeting.

Subsequently, the Chairman RDA was briefed about today's meeting under the DG RDA.

It was decided that another meeting would be held at the end of this week in which Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Assistant Commissioners/Administrators of MC and Tehsils Councils and concerned Municipal Committee and Municipal Officer Planning of District Rawalpindi, except Tehsil Rwpindi will also participate.

More Stories From Pakistan

