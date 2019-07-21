UrduPoint.com
Consultant Ombudsman In Sargodha On July 22-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Consultant Ombudsman in Sargodha on July 22-23

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::The consultant of Ombudsman Faisalabad Secretariat, Musthtaq Ahmed Awan, will visit Sargodha on July 22-23 and listen to the public complaints against the Federal government departments.

He will hold a forum at Sui Gas office in Satellite Town on Monday and Tuesday for addressing the public complaints, according to official sources.

