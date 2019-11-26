Consultant Ombudsman to hold complaint forum in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

The Consultant of Ombudsman Faisalabad Secretariat Musthtaq Ahmed Awan will visit Sargodha on November, 28 (Thursday) to listen public complaints regarding federal government departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):The Consultant of Ombudsman Faisalabad Secretariat Musthtaq Ahmed Awan will visit Sargodha on November, 28 (Thursday) to listen public complaints regarding federal government departments.

The Consultant Ombudsman will hold an open forum at Provincial Ombudsman camp Katchehri Road Sargodha for resolve of public complaints.

The complaints regarding all federal government departments including Sui gas, WAPDA, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Passport office, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Postal life insurance, State life Insurance Corporation, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Pakistan Postal Service, National Saving Center and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) would be entertained.

The representative Ombudsman will take decisions in the light of departmental recommendations to provide relief among masses while written applications by the public would also be invited on the occasion.