Consultant presents first report for rehabilitation of IJP road

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The consultant hired to prepare a feasibility report for the rehabilitation of IJ Principle Road presented its first presentation to Capital Development Authority Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Thursday.

According to report, two additional rigid lanes would be constructed on both sides of IJP road. Seven box culverts already existing on the road would be extended, besides constructing a new box culvert.

Similarly the construction of three flyovers one each at 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue and rehabilitation of existing dual carriageway would be done along with lane marking.Tentative cost of the project was 5322 million rupees.

The apex agency was striving to turn around fate of IJ Principal Road as part of its comprehensive strategy to uplift infrastructure in Islamabad. Keen interest of CDA Chairman for up gradation of I J Principal Road has started to yield dividends, said a news release.

The CDA on April 20 completed process of hiring of consultant for rehabilitation of I.J Principal Road. M/S Zeerak International being the lowest bidder was finalized for consultancy services for that purpose.

For public facilitation, the Authority decided to go with rehabilitation of the I.

J Principal Road and concerned formation was tasked to prepare PC-II for hiring of the consultant for the project. PC-II was approved by CDA-DWP in December 2019 and perspective consultants for invited through advertisement for participation. In response 04 Consulting Firms namely NESPAK, EA Associates, ACC Consultants and Zeerak submitted the technical as well as financial proposals.

The IJP road which connects not only Islamabad with Rawalpindi but also serves as major artery for the heavy transport coming from Punjab and AJK to Taxila, Attock and KPK has been in distressed condition for over a decade. Originally not designed to cater for the heavy traffic, had to take load of such traffic when Peshawar Road going through Rawalpindi had to be closed for trucks and other goods carrying vehicles in the wake of security concerns somewhere in the year 2008. This caused damage to the IJP road badly. Drivers and passengers passing through this major road had been complaining of the poor condition of the road.

The rehabilitation of IJP road will facilitate inter-provincial traffic and the traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad and vice versa.