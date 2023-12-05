Open Menu

Consultant Urges Students To Move Punjab Ombudsman Office Against Any Grievance, Maladministration

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In compliance with the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman to create awareness among people, consultant Punjab Ombudsman Hameedullah Khan addressed a gathering of students at Science College Multan on Tuesday and asked them to file complaints with the office of the Punjab Ombudsman in case of any grievance or against any official maladministration in any provincial government department.

Students can file complaints with the office of the ombudsman under the Mohtasib Punjab Act 1997. Complaints written on plain paper can be sent to the office by post, or people can also send complaints by email, or helpline 1050, Hameedullah Khan said. He added that the Ombudsman's office takes action on the complaints in the shortest possible time.

The awareness session concluded with a question/answer session.

