Consultant Wafaqi Mohtasib Pays Visit To Utility Stores In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Consultant Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Regional Office Karachi, Ghulam Sarwar paid a visit to the Utility Stores in Karachi here on Thursday and checked prices and quality of edible items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Consultant Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Regional Office Karachi, Ghulam Sarwar paid a visit to the Utility Stores in Karachi here on Thursday and checked prices and quality of edible items.

He reached the Utility Store Super Market Punjab Chowrangi and Utility Stores Super Market West point He inquired from the staff of Utility Stores and the shoppers about the prices of items being sold.

Main purpose of his visit to the Utility Stores was to monitor the Ramzan relief package. He expressed satisfaction at the prices and quality of goods sold at the Utility Store.

The consultant said that steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of all subsidized items.

So that millions of people could benefit from this package in country, he told.

He mentioned that they came here to check whether the items were being sold at subsidized items to people, adding that he government was committed to provide the maximum relief to people.

Nawab Ali Qadri Zonal Manager Karachi zone and Zulfiqar Rahat Regional Manager Karachi South briefed the Consultant Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Regional Office Karachi.

They informed that the oil, ghee, wheat flour, sugar and other items were being sold at subsided rates.

