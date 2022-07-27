UrduPoint.com

Consultation Afoot For Judicial Reforms: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said negotiations were in process for judicial reforms with regard to "taking suo motu notices and formation of benches by the Supreme Court".

The minister, in an informal chat with journalists here at the Parliament House, said the Federal Cabinet discussed different proposals about bringing judicial reforms.

Elaborating, Rana Sana Ullah said the cabinet meeting deliberated on delegating the powers of taking suo motu notices and benches' formation to three or five senior most judges of the apex court.

He also pointed out certain loopholes in the process for appointment of Supreme Court judges.

There should be an effective legislation on the appointment or elevation of judges in the superior courts, keeping in view merit and seniority, he added.

Giving the example of Mustafa Impex Case, Rana Sanaullah said the government meant the whole Federal Cabinet, not the prime minister alone.

To a query, he warned of imposing the governor's rule in Punjab if his entry was banned in the province.

