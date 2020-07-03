UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection, FB agree on complete transparency in formulation of rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020 and Facebook (FB) representatives had agreed on the need for continued engagement and complete transparency in formulation of rules.

The committee held a meeting with Facebook (FB) via video conference in continuation of the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020, said a news release.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held with Facebook representatives on their perspective on the provisions of the Rules.

The Committee apprised that formulation of Rules is a statutory requirement under Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA).

It also was emphasized that citizens in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom of expression over internet as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Committee also stressed on sustained communication, better understanding of local context and societal values, greater transparency with respect to community standards and content moderation policies and mechanisms by FB to protect citizens against online harm.

